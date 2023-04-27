Finland’s election winner seeks to govern with anti-immigration party

The conservative National Coalition Party (NCP), which topped Finland’s annual parliamentary elections, hopes to create a coalition government with the anti-immigrant Finns Party and two minor parties. The group will be led by Petteri Orpo, a fiscal conservative projected to replace Sanna Marin as the next prime minister.

The NCP now holds 48 seats, the Finns hold 46, and Marin’s Social Democrat Party only retains 43. Orpo plans to include the Swedish People’s Party and the Christian Democrats, with 9 and 5 seats respectively, into the bloc. This would give the NCP control over 108 members of the 200-seat parliament. Before taking the Prime Minister’s office, Orpo must compromise policy goals with Finns Party leader Riikka Purra. While Orpo wants to keep Finnish immigration open to skilled workers, Purra seeks to curb all immigration and asylum seekers.

