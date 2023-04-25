Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire starting Tuesday while many nations evacuate their citizens from the country. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken strongly urged both sides to uphold the agreement, despite previous ceasefires falling through. The United States also pledged to work with regional and international partners to establish permanent humanitarian arrangements. In Africa’s third-largest country, food shortages, water scarcity, and limited medicine, fuel, and communications supplies have strained relief operations.

Over the weekend, the United States and Great Britain successfully evacuated embassy staff from Khartoum. Japan, France, Germany, and Saudi Arabia have all made arrangements for their citizens to flee the country. German air force planes helped airlift individuals of various nationalities, and a French warship en route to the Port of Sudan intends to collect more evacuees. The rapid evacuation of Westerners has left some Sudanese citizens less hopeful of continued support in stopping the war, and the U.N. secretary general encouraged Security Council members to help return Sudan to a democratic path.

