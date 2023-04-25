Israel arrests Jordanian MP for alleged gun-smuggling

A Jordanian MP was stopped Saturday night by Israeli forces at the Allenby Bridge crossing on the West Bank border. Imad al-Adwan was carrying 12 machine guns and 270 other types of firearms according to videos released on Israeli social media. Adwan is a member of the Jordanian Palestine Committee and was previously outspoken against Israeli relations with Palestine. The majority of Jordanians are estimated to be of Palestinian heritage, and many Jordanians have demonstrated against Israel during increased tensions with Palestine.

The Israel Security Agency is still investigating whether the MP has transferred weapons across the border previously, as well as who the weapons were intended for. The Jordanian foreign ministry has stated it is working to resolve the case as quickly as possible. Khalil Atiya, a Jordanian MP who opposed Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel, said this event is harmful to the dignity of Jordanians.

