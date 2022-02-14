Russian Buildup Near Ukraine Features Potent Weapons Systems, Well-Trained Troops

According to new reports, the Russian buildup near Ukraine features some of its military’s’ best troops and weapons systems. The manpower is enough to attack Ukrainian forces from multiple directions, an action that would likely overstretch their defenses. The buildup has sped up over the past few weeks, with Russian forces now positioned in three sides of Ukraine. The first post in Belarus, the second in Western Russia, and the last at Crimea with naval vessels in the black sea. Included in those forces are some of the country’s best trained battalions, special forces, and surface-to-surface missiles that could reach targets through Ukraine.

However, US intelligence states that 13,000 troops would not be enough to seize and occupy the entire country. Urban warfare would still be a challenge for the Russians, just like it was in recent military struggles. However, Russia’s deployments offer it considerable advantages, such as the ability to seize territory, take command of the skies, blockade the country’s ports, and make rapid advances towards the capital of Ukraine.

