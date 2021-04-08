European court backs mandatory pre-school jabs

In a landmark ruling earlier this week, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) backed a Czech Republic decision for requiring mandatory pre-school vaccinations. The case was brought up by families who were fined or whose children were not allowed to return to pre-schools because they had not been vaccinated. Although the high court did find that the policy interfered with the right to private life, the need to protect public health overcame that concern. All of the cases occurred before the pandemic, but the recent health crisis may have swayed the outcome as the issue of routine childhood vaccinations has come under increasing scrutiny.