Seven people to attend court over Samuel Paty’s death

According to French authorities, seven people connected to the beheading of French teacher Samual Paty are set to appear in court before an anti-terrorism judge following an investigation into the incident. The killer was an 18-year-old man named Abdullah Anzorov and was shot dead by police following the event. Two minors and one parent who allegedly had knowledge of the planned attack and exchanged messages with the killer are set to appear in a court hearing occurring Wednesday.

Paty was eventually killed by an Islamic extremist after becoming the subject of an online hate campaign after using two Charlie Hebdo cartoons in lessons about free speech in early October. The campaign against Paty was allegedly launched by the father of one of his students named Brahim C in the media. Brahim also reportedly exchanged messages with the killer before the attack.