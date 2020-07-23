Global RiskNews Briefs

China-US row: Fugitive researcher ‘hiding in San Francisco consulate’

Recent reports claim that a Chinese scientist who has been accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military has taken refuge in China’s San Francisco consulate, according to US authorities. Prosecutors believe that the case may be part of a Chinese program that consists of sending undercover army scientists to the US to steal secrets and information. On Wednesday, the Houston consulate was ordered to close after the Trump administration accused it of stealing intellectual property.

Fires were later spotted at the Houston consulate in what appeared to be workers burning documents in trash bins outside the building in the courtyard. China condemned the US moves and denied the case. President Donald Trump has vowed to close more Chinese missions following the incident a the Houston consulate.

OODA Analyst

