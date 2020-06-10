Suspected Boko Haram fighters kill 69 in Nigeria’s northeast

On Tuesday, suspected members of Boko Haram, an Islamic extremist group, killed at least 69 people in the northeast region of Nigeria. The attack occurred in the Foduma Kolomaiya village in the Gubio area of Borno state. Witnesses claim that the terrorist group came into the village on motorcycles and vehicles, and killed people in a two-hour long attack. Members of the local defense force stated that they have counted 69 corpses, however, with many still missing the death toll may be higher.

The attack was likely retaliation for resistance against an assault occurring two weeks prior. A leader of the local defense group stated that the Boko Haram members returned to kill a herdsman who had to escape the massacre on Wednesday morning, setting the entire village ablaze before departing. In the previous attack, 1,200 cattle were stolen, however, an air force fighter jet fired shots at the fleeing attackers, causing them to retaliate with extreme force.

