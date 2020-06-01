Lockdowns ease across Europe and Asia with new tourism rules

On June 1, COVID-19 restrictions eased across Asia and Europe. Public spaces such as the Colosseum in Rome have reopened while transportation, recreation, schools, and restaurant businesses begin to resume activity with limitations. Greece now allows hotels, open-air cinemas, campsites, golf courses, and public swimming polls to operate on social distancing regulations while its neighbors followed suit.

Outside the Vatican Museums, a long line of masked visitors awaited its reopening after three months of closure. Tourism accounts for 13% of its economy, and therefore the region is eager to get visitors back in the historic tourist attractions. In many European countries, new preventative measures to limit the size of a second wave include mandatory reservations to visit landmarks, temperature checks, and mandatory mask-wearing.

