On Monday, Venezuelan authorities welcomed a second Iranian fuel tanker. As the ship entered international waters, it was met with naval frigates and helicopters dispatched by Venezuela. This is a lifeline for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and represents close ties being forged between Tehran and US adversaries in Latin America. The tankers carried 1.5 million barrels of gasoline in defiance of US sanctions that prohibit oil trading with the country.

The second vessel is docked at El Palito, while three more tankers are set to arrive in the coming days. Maduro has stated that him and his Iranian counterparts are working together to outlast the US Trump administration, which offered economic relief in return for surrendering power earlier this year. However, Venezuela’s foreign minister and Maduro rejected the offers.

