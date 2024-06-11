OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Fortinet Expands Cloud Security Portfolio with Lacework Acquisition

Cyber, News Briefs / by

On Monday, cybersecurity vendor Fortinet announced plans to acquire the late-stage cloud security startup Lacework.

Lacework, once previously listed as a “unicorn” company valued north of $1 billion was founded in 2015. Developed by Sanjay Kalra (CPO) and Vikram Kapoor (CTO) with intention of simplifying and automating the security of enterprise cloud deployments. The company was able to raise a record-breaking $1.9 billion in funding from investors like Google Ventures, Altimeter Capital, and Sutter Hill Ventures. Fortinet made the decision to acquire to integrate Lacework’s CNAPP product into the Fortinet Unified SASE. This will enable customers to identify, prioritize, and remediate threats in a cloud-based infrastructure.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/fortinet-expands-cloud-security-portfolio-with-lacework-acquisition/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.