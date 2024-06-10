OODA Loop

AirMDR Raises $5 Million for AI-Powered Managed Detection and Response

This week, AirMDR announced it raised $5 million in seed funding, contributed to by Foundation Capital and Storm Ventures.

AirMDR is an AI-powered autonomous managed direction and response (MDR) startup that was founded in 2013. Based in Menlo Park, CA, the startup essentially relies on AI to systematically triage security, investigate alerts, and deploy responses. According to the company, AirMDR has virtual analysts conduct these tasks using natural language processing. These AI analysts respond to user questions and can even learn facts. Next, a solution is offered that documents all incidents, and offers comprehensive remediation, and learning.

