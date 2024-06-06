Russian Power Companies, IT Firms, and Govt Agencies Hit by Decoy Dog Trojan

Russian organizations are the targets of cyber attacks that utilize a Windows malware dubbed Decoy Dog.

Positive Technologies, a cybersecurity company tracked the activity of the threat actor group, using the codename Operation Lahat. It was through this tracking that positive technologies were able to attribute the attacks to the Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) group called HellHounds. So far, the threat actor group has been attributed to a total of 48 victims in Russia. Targets of these cyber attacks range from IT companies, space industry firms, government entities, and telecom providers. The HellHounds APT was first documented by Positive Technologies in November 2023. However, Positive Technologies has evidence that HellHounds has targeted Russian companies since 2021, with malware deployments dating back to November 2019.

Read more:

https://thehackernews.com/2024/06/russian-power-companies-it-firms-and.html