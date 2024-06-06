On Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department announced it dismantled a huge 911 S5 proxy botnet, with its administrator being arrested.

The U.S. Treasury Department also announced sanctions against three Chinese nationals earlier this week, who are accused of involvement in the creation and operation of the 911 S5 botnet. The Justice Department announced the arrest of the alleged administrator as the botnet was dismantled on May 24. The Justice Department continued stating that the botnet was dismantled as a result of an international law enforcement operation. The law enforcement operation included U.S., Germany, Singapore, and Thailand government agencies collaborating together. As a result, the operation seized 23 domains, and over 70 servers the botnet used. The FBI Director described the situation as “likely the world’s largest botnet”, as it operated from 2014 to 2022 targeting 19 million Windows devices across the globe.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/massive-911-s5-botnet-dismantled-chinese-mastermind-arrested/