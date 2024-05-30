U.S. Sentences 31-year-old to 10 years for Laundering $4.5M in Email Scams

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced the sentencing of a 31-year-old man to 10 years in prison for money laundering through cyber scams.

Malachi Mullings, 31, was charged with laundering over $4.5 million by conducting business email compromise (BEC) schemes, and romance scams. Mullings pleaded guilty to the charges as of January 2023. To conduct the schemes, Mullings opened 20 bank accounts all in the same name — The Mullings Group LLC. These nonexistent company accounts were then used to launder the money received from the schemes, lasting from 2019 to June 2021. Some of the specific targets include the elderly, a healthcare benefit program, and other private companies. The charges have a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and a $250,000 fine.

