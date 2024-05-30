Brazilian Banks Targeted by New AllaKore RAT Variant Called AllaSenha

Brazillian banking organizations are being targeted under a new campaign that distributes a custom version of the remote access trojan (RAT) AllaSenha.

The RAT AllaSenha is a custom variant of the Windows-based AllaKore RAT. This custom malware was designed to “stealing credentials that are required to access Brazilian bank accounts”. According to HarfangLab, a French cybersecurity company, the malware “leverages Azure cloud as command-and-control (C2) infrastructure”. The methodology of the attack points towards phishing messages that contain malicious links. Targets of the cyber operation include banks such as Banco de Brasil, Banco Safra, Bradesco, Itau Unibanco, Sicoob, and Sicredi to name a few.

https://thehackernews.com/2024/05/brazilian-banks-targeted-by-new.html