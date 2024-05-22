GitHub has released patches for a critical-severity vulnerability (CVE-2024-4985, CVSS score 10/10) in its Enterprise Server, which could allow unauthenticated attackers to obtain administrative privileges. This authentication bypass issue affects instances using SAML single sign-on (SSO) authentication with the optional encrypted assertions feature enabled. The vulnerability, present in all versions prior to 3.13.0, allows an attacker to forge a SAML response to gain administrative access without prior authentication. The patches are available in versions 3.9.15, 3.10.12, 3.11.10, and 3.12.4. GitHub has not reported any exploitation in the wild but urges users to update their instances promptly to mitigate the high risk of unauthorized access.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/critical-authentication-bypass-resolved-in-github-enterprise-server/