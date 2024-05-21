Iranian MOIS-Linked Hackers Behind Destructive Attacks on Albania and Israel

An Iranian threat actor working in collaboration with the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) has been identified as being responsible for wiping attacks targeting Albania and Israel.

The cybersecurity firm Check Point has been tracking the threat actor using the moniker Void Manticore, also known as Storm-0842 by Microsoft. The threat actor has been linked to cyber attacks targeting Albania dating back to 2022. The threat actor was conducting attacks using the personas Homeland Justice and Karma. The attacks were executed utilizing bespoke wiper malware called CI Wiper, and No-Justice. Following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War in 2023, similar cyber attacks began against Israel. These attacks targeted Windows and Linux systems in Israel utilizing the codename BiBi.

