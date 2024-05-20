User Outcry as Slack Scrapes Customer Data for AI Model Training

Slack has garnered backlash over revealing that it has used customer data, messages, and files to train machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Slack stated that its internal systems have continuously been analyzing customer data and user information without requiring users to opt in. This default setting enables the analysis of messages, user content, and communications to develop AI/ML software. Slack has insisted that there are technical controls in place to block access to user metadata. The company has also sworn that there is also no data collection across workplaces. However, top Slack leadership are rushing to opt out of the default “data scraping”. A majority of the pushback has resulted from Slack communication reinforcing the fact that user metadata and communications is used to develop AI models. In response to critics, Slack stated that users can opt out of data scraping. In addition, Slack stated that it will not leak information across workspaces. However, Slack AI, a generative AI built within Slack can be separately purchased for use and does not train using customer data.

