Personal Information Stolen in City of Wichita Ransomware Attack

In early May, the city of Wichita, Kansas revealed that personal files were stolen in a ransomware attack.

On May 5, the city revealed the cyber attack and stated that as a security measure, certain city systems were shut down to contain the lifting of sensitive information. The attack was conducted via file-encrypting ransomware. At the onset of the attack, some of the city’s online operational services were harmed. However, some cross-service payments still remain down. According to the city, the hackers carried out the attack by copying network files that contained personal information and lifting that sensitive information. Information including law enforcement details, and other personal identifiers such as names and social security numbers, as well as government identification, were also lifted. The hackers were able to gain access by exploiting a recently disclosed vulnerability. While not all systems are back to operational capacity, the city has. made strides in recovering impacted systems.

