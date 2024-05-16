IN First AI Dialogue, US Cites ‘Misuse’ of AI by China, Beijing Protests Washington’s Restrictions

On Wednesday, U.S. officials highlighted concerns regarding China’s “misuse of AI”. In response, Beijing representatives criticized Washington’s “restrictions and pressure” on artificial intelligence

These comments come following a meeting in Geneva between the U.S. and China regarding the risks posed by artificial intelligence. The transnational issue of the rapid development of AI technology has become a contentious factor in the race for technological primacy. According to a spokesperson from the National Security Council, both countries discussed perspectives on AI and intentions relating to pursuing AI safety regulations. The U.S. expressed concerns relating to the misuse of AI technology, while China relayed concerns about the strict U.S. regulatory and governance posture of AI.

