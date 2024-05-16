FBI Seizes BreachForums Again, Urges Users to Report Criminal Activity

For the second time within a year, law enforcement agencies have seized control over BreachForums, a platform known for peddling stolen data.

BreachForums have been seized by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) following a collaborative operation conducted by Australia, Iceland, New Zealand, Switzerland, the U.K., the U.S., and Ukraine. The first iteration of BreachForums seized by law enforcement was in June 2023. According to the agencies, the past year of the website activity encouraged a virtual marketplace of buying, selling, and trading cyber contraband. This contraband included stolen access devices, identifications, breached databases, and hacking tradecraft. Once BreachForums was taken down, a message was sent by the FBI stating that the telegram chat was under the control of the FBI, notifying that the FBI and DOJ had taken down the website. It is currently unknown if the administrators, Baphomet, and ShinyHunters have been arrested.

