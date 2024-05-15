900k Impacted by Data Breach at Mississippi Healthcare Provider

Singing River Health System (SRHS) has disclosed that approximately 900,000 individuals were affected by a ransomware attack in August 2023, with personal information including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and medical data compromised. Despite no evidence of misuse, SRHS is notifying those potentially impacted and offering free credit monitoring services and guidance on preventing identity theft and fraud. The healthcare provider initiated containment and investigation immediately after discovery, alerted law enforcement, and is implementing additional security measures and employee training.

