NATO Draws a Cyber Red Line in Tensions with Russia

In conjunction with the military red line it has established, NATO has also instituted a cyber red line that Russia must not cross.

On May 3, the German government publicly denounced APT28 regarding a cyberattack they conducted against the SPD political party. The cyberattack exploited a Microsoft Outlook vulnerability to leak personal data. That same day, Czechia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) similarly publicly condemned the Russian threat actor group APT28’s actions. Separately, NATO also released a statement declaring support for Germany, as well as the European Union which released a statement condemning the actions of APT28. The UK also announced its condemnation of APT28’s malicious cyberactivity. This coordinated response by NATO reflects the primary concerns about the cyber espionage activity conducted by APT28. These concerns are centered on election interference and destructive attacks targeting critical infrastructure sectors.

