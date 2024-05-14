On Tuesday Chinese and U.S. high-level envoys are set to meet in Geneva for talks on artificial intelligence (AI).

The “opening exchange of views” meeting is the first in a set of inter-governmental dialogues on AI between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both countries have delineated their viewpoints on AI as being crucial for both national security and economic growth. The U.S. has stated that it plans to outline its approach to addressing the risks posed by AI through private-public partnerships. According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, both the U.S. and China will discuss global AI governance and its technological risks. This meeting underscores the race for technological primacy by the two countries and evaluates the global approach to AI regulation.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/china-and-us-envoys-will-hold-first-top-level-dialogue-on-artificial-intelligence/