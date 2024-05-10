Healthcare Giant Ascension Hacked, Hospitals Diverting Emergency Service

Ascension, a major healthcare provider in the United States, is grappling with a significant cyberattack affecting various computer systems, including electronic health records and patient communication portals. The attack, discovered on May 8, has prompted the activation of downtime procedures and the suspension of non-emergent elective procedures across several hospitals. Emergency medical services have been diverted to prioritize critical cases. While details on the intrusion are limited, suspicions point to a ransomware infection causing offline disruptions. Ascension is collaborating with Google’s Mandiant unit to investigate and address the incident. This breach follows Dell Technologies’ recent notification to millions of customers regarding a security incident involving stolen data, including customer names, addresses, and order information, though no financial or highly sensitive data was compromised.

