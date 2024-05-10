Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has secured a $789 million contract from the U.S. Navy to enhance cybersecurity across maritime forces globally as part of the SHARKCAGE initiative. The contract aims to establish a unified and continuous security perimeter for the Navy’s networks and systems. Accenture will collaborate closely with the Navy’s Program Executive Office, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence Program Manager, and Warfare Cybersecurity teams to cover both ashore and afloat SHARKCAGE systems. This partnership will integrate commercial and off-the-shelf technology to provide advanced defensive cyberspace operations analytics across various Navy networks. Accenture’s tasks include design, architecture, testing, production, delivery, installation, and logistics support of these integrated military systems. Rick Driggers, Managing Director and Cyber Practice Lead at Accenture Federal Services, highlighted the importance of enhancing the Navy’s capabilities in detecting and responding to cyber threats. The contract spans a ten-year period, with an initial five-year base and an option to extend for an additional five years.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/accenture-lands-789-million-contract-to-bolster-u-s-navy-cybersecurity/