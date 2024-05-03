OODA Loop

Microsoft Warns of ‘Dirty Stream’ Vulnerability in Popular Android Apps

Microsoft has issued a warning regarding a newly discovered attack method dubbed Dirty Stream, which exploits a vulnerability pattern related to path traversal in Android applications. The vulnerability impacts popular apps like Xiaomi File Manager and WPS Office, with a combined install base exceeding 1.5 billion from Google Play. Microsoft has identified several other affected applications totaling four billion installations, but suggests the vulnerability pattern may exist in other Android apps as well. The flaw lies in the Android content provider component and its ‘FileProvider’ class, enabling file sharing between apps. Improper implementation allows malicious apps to overwrite files in the target app’s directory, leading to arbitrary code execution and token theft. Microsoft has notified affected developers and released patches, urging all developers to review its research to safeguard their products.

