Horizon3.ai has introduced a Rapid Response service to its NodeZero SaaS-based penetration testing platform, aiming to proactively prevent malicious attacks by swiftly addressing critical vulnerabilities identified in IT environments. The service combines AI and human expertise to rapidly assess and prioritize vulnerabilities beyond those listed by NVD, automatically checking for exposure to exploitation. Leveraging AI for analysis speed and human reasoning for criticality assessment, Horizon3’s platform identifies vulnerabilities and develops safe exploits, enabling autonomous execution to test exploitability. With a focus on rapid response, the service provides organizations with actionable insights to safeguard their infrastructure effectively. Horizon3, founded in 2019, secured $40 million in a Series C funding round in August 2023, signaling significant investor confidence in its innovative approach to cybersecurity.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/horizon3-ai-introduces-ai-assisted-service-to-prioritize-and-patch-vulnerabilities-faster/