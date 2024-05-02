Following several attacks on industrial control systems (ICS) by pro-Russian hacktivists, government agencies are issuing security warnings.

Government agencies from Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom are issuing securitization recommendations to critical infrastructure organizations. These warnings come from attempts by hacktivist groups to disrupt ICS and operational technology (OT) systems. These hacktivist groups have targeted critical infrastructure sectors like water and wastewater systems, energy, agriculture, and dam systems in Europe and North America. Uncovered by the cybersecurity agency CISA, responsibility for these attacks was claimed by pro-Russian hacktivist groups. So far, the hacking groups have primarily targeted internet-exposed human-machine interfaces (HMIs), exploiting outdated software and passwords to lock out ICS operators. Other instances detail the pro-Russian hacktivists targeting France’s water sector, with an attack on a hydroelectric power plant.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/russian-hackers-target-industrial-systems-in-north-america-europe/