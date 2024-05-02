Deepfake of Principal’s Voice of the Latest Case of AI Being Used for Harm

Last week, a criminal case involving artificial intelligence came out of a Maryland High School, wherein a principal was framed as a racist from a fake recording.

According to authorities in Baltimore County, athletic director Dazhom Darien cloned Principal Eric Eiswert’s voice using artificial intelligence to produce a fake recording. The fake recording depicted the Principal spouting racist and antisemitic comments. The sound file was emailed to some teachers before being posted to social media. The voice recording was created following Eiswert communicating concerns regarding Darien’s work performance. Eiswert also communicated concerns about alleging Darien missing school funds. As a result of the fake recording, Principal Eiswert was forced to go on leave. Police were also required to guard his home as the school was flooded with angry phone calls. Outside experts were called in to analyze the recording, and it was discovered that the recording “contained traces of AI-generated content with human editing”. The editing of the fake recording is a form of AI known as generative AI. Generative AI can create hyper-realistic media including images, videos, and audio bytes. The prevalence of AI means that relatively anyone can manipulate audio or video to create deep fakes.

