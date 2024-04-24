Tines, an Irish security automation startup, has secured an additional $50 million in venture capital funding as part of its Series B round, raising its total funding to $146.2 million. Backed by investors including Accel, Felicis, and CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Tines offers a no-code platform based on workflow automation, orchestration, and AI. With its ARR growing by over 200% since its last funding round in October 2022, the company plans to invest the new capital in enhancing its platform’s usability and facilitating quick value realization for customers. Tines’ platform enables non-technical users to automate repetitive tasks, freeing up technical employees’ time and addressing challenges in finding and retaining staff for such tasks.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/tines-bags-50-million-funding-for-security-workflow-automation/