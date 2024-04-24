Nagomi Security Emerges From Stealth With $30 Million in Funding

Nagomi Security has emerged from stealth mode, previously known as Vena Security, with a platform aimed at helping customers maximize the effectiveness of their existing cybersecurity tools. The company has secured $30 million in a funding round led by TCV, with participation from CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Okta Ventures, and angel investors. Nagomi’s proactive defense platform allows security teams to optimize their cybersecurity solutions by identifying risks, threats, and adversaries, prioritizing them based on the organization’s unique threat profile, and providing remediation plans. The platform integrates with solutions from vendors such as CrowdStrike, Microsoft, SentinelOne, Okta, Qualys, Rapid7, and Google via read-only API connections. Despite being founded in January 2023, Nagomi claims to have launched its platform within six months and already surpassed $1 million in annual recurring revenue while in stealth mode. CEO Emanuel Salmona highlighted the platform’s ability to address security teams’ frustrations by mapping threats and providing actionable plans to enhance defense against real-world threats like ransomware and phishing campaigns.

