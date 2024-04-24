Amplifier Security Emerges From Stealth With AI Copilot, Human-in-the-Loop Automation

Amplifier Security has emerged from stealth mode, unveiling a solution aimed at bridging the gap between the workforce and security teams using AI copilot and human-in-the-loop automation. The company has secured $3.3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Cota Capital, along with investments from Westwave Capital, Shift Left Ventures, and several angel investors. Their platform features an engagement layer represented by Ampy, an AI copilot, which assists employees in understanding and addressing security risks. Ampy guides users through security protocols, fostering their involvement in improving the organization’s security posture. Amplifier Security’s solution also enhances compliance for various existing systems, including multi-factor authentication, identity security, endpoint security, vulnerability management, SaaS and cloud security, SIEM, and training. CEO and co-founder Shreyas Sadalgi highlighted the company’s mission to engage users in a more human-friendly manner, promoting a balanced and secure environment for businesses by focusing on both technology and people.

