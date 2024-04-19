US Government Releases Guidance on Securing Election Infrastructure

The US government, through CISA, the FBI, and ODNI, has issued new guidance to bolster the resilience of election infrastructure against malign influence operations from state-sponsored threat actors like China, Russia, and Iran. These actors employ tactics such as using fake online accounts, enlisting individuals to promote narratives, and leveraging proxy media entities to disseminate influence messages. Since 2016, their efforts have aimed to undermine public confidence in the US election process and exacerbate partisan tensions. To counter these threats, election officials are advised to debunk potential malign influence narratives, promote trusted sources of information, train staff to identify AI-generated media, and engage with local media and community leaders. Additionally, securing systems and accounts through measures like making social media accounts private and implementing strong cybersecurity protocols is recommended to safeguard against these threats. CISA emphasizes that defending the democratic process is a collective responsibility.

