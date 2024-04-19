Frontier Communications Shuts Down Systems Following Cyberattack

Frontier Communications disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it experienced a cyberattack on April 14, leading to the shutdown of certain systems after a third-party gained unauthorized access to portions of its information technology environment. The company swiftly activated its incident response protocols and contained the incident, although the disruption was significant. While Frontier believes it has restored its core IT environment and is in the process of resuming normal operations, it acknowledged that the cybercrime group likely accessed various types of data, including personally identifiable information. Although the specific type of cyberattack was not disclosed, file-encrypting ransomware is suspected due to the system shutdowns. Frontier assured that customer internet service remains unaffected, although support is limited to phone assistance. Despite the incident, the company stated that it does not anticipate a material impact on its financial condition or results of operations. Based in Dallas, Texas, Frontier is a major provider of broadband internet, technical support, and digital television services across the US, serving both residential and business customers.

