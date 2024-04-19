Lawmakers in several states are advocating for legislation to address bias in artificial intelligence (AI) decision-making, despite facing opposition from both civil rights-oriented groups and the industry. These bills aim to promote transparency and accountability in AI systems, particularly regarding discrimination. While labor unions and consumer advocacy groups support greater oversight, the industry is concerned about potential lawsuits and the disclosure of trade secrets. The proposed legislation requires companies to conduct impact assessments for AI systems but differs in terms of reporting requirements and who can file lawsuits. While some argue for public enforcement, others worry about overreliance on self-reporting by companies. Despite these challenges, lawmakers emphasize the importance of collaboration and compromise to ensure the safe and trustworthy use of AI technology.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/first-major-attempts-to-regulate-ai-face-headwinds-from-all-sides/