Cisco Unveils AI-Native Enterprise Security Solution Hypershield

On Thursday, Cisco revealed Hypershield, an AI-native and cloud-native enterprise security solution.

According to Cisco, Hypershield is a new security architecture that is built with AI considerations. Essentially, Hypershield was designed to provide security for applications, devices, data, and clouds. Equipped with a multitude of capabilities, Hypershield can include distributed exploit protection with automated detection, prioritization, controls evaluation, testing, and deployment. Another facet of Hypershield’s capabilities is autonomous segmentation. According to Cisco, this capability enables dynamically adjusted network segmentation that is adjusted to application updates. Another critical component of Hypershield is the Tesseract Security Agent which alerts users to anomalous activity through deep visibility into network connections, kernel systems, and file and system calls.

