Chrome 124, Firefox 125 Patch High-Severity Vulnerabilities

Google and Mozilla have released security updates for their browsers, addressing over 35 vulnerabilities, with a dozen categorized as high severity. Chrome 124, which includes patches for 22 bugs, features three high-severity issues reported by external researchers, with the most severe being CVE-2024-3832, an object corruption defect in the V8 JavaScript engine, for which a $20,000 reward was issued. Firefox 125 resolves 15 vulnerabilities, including nine high-severity bugs affecting components such as JIT and garbage collection, with potential exploitation to execute arbitrary code. Additionally, Firefox ESR 115.10 has been released, addressing nine vulnerabilities from Firefox 125.

