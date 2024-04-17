Armis Acquires Silk Security for $150 Million

Armis, a cyber exposure management firm, has acquired Silk Security, a cyber risk prioritization and remediation company, for $150 million. The acquisition aims to enhance Armis’s Centrix Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation product by integrating Silk’s platform, providing security teams with a consolidated view of security findings from various sources. Silk, which raised $12.5 million in 2023, emerged from stealth mode with its cybersecurity solutions. The acquisition comes amidst a broader trend in the cybersecurity industry, with SecurityWeek reporting a decline in both volume and disclosed deal value of cybersecurity-related mergers and acquisitions in 2023.

