Apple Updates Spyware Alert System to Warn Victims of Mercenary Attacks

On Wednesday, Apple updated its documentation regarding its mercenary spyware notification system.

The updated documentation now includes alerts to users when it appears they have been individually targeted in attacks. The specific update was a change in language from “threat notifications” that were intended to inform and aid users who have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers. Apple began delivering these threat notifications to users beginning in November 2021. After the update in language, Apple delivered threat alerts to users in 92 countries at noon on Wednesday. However, these threat alerts do not attribute the attacks to any threat actor group or region. Apple also called out companies that develop commercial surveillance tools like the NSO Group which state actors use to individually target and conduct attacks. While usually these targeted attacks only target specific members or groups like politicians, these spyware attacks are becoming more pervasive. Vulnerabilities present within systems usually target web browsers and mobile devices. This development follows global efforts to counter the proliferation of commercial spyware.

