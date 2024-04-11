Alethea Raises $20 Million for Disinformation Detection and Mitigation Solution

This week, Alethea announced it was raising $20 million in a round of series B funding.

Alethea specializes in the detection and mitigation of disinformation and other threats bringing total investment into the firm to $34 million. Alethea will use this funding to bolster marketing and sales as well as enhance its products. The company’s main product is Artemis, which leverages AI to identify potential data breach risks for customers. The customer’s risk and intelligence teams are alerted when potential threats are identified including vulnerabilities in the system and malicious actors. This enables early warning detection systems for cyberattacks, influence operations, and disinformation campaigns. Customers can use Artemis to protect themselves against impending cyber operations as a form of risk management.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/alethea-raises-20-million-for-disinformation-detection-and-mitigation-technology/