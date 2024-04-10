Sprinto, an automated risk and compliance platform provider based in San Francisco, has secured $20 million in Series B funding, bringing its total funding to $31.8 million. The investment was led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Blume Ventures and Elevation Capital. Founded in 2020, Sprinto utilizes AI and automation to assist organizations in achieving compliance with regulations and privacy requirements. Its platform analyzes organizational processes to provide insights into assets, controls, compliance, and risks. With thousands of customers across 75 countries in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and technology, Sprinto plans to use the funding to enhance research and development efforts, particularly focusing on intelligent automation and AI, and to expand into new markets. CEO Girish Redekar emphasized the importance of compliance in fostering trust and facilitating business transactions.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/sprinto-raises-20-million-for-automated-risk-and-compliance-platform/