530k Impacted by Data Breach at Wisconsin Healthcare Organization

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (GHC-SCW) has disclosed a ransomware attack that occurred on January 25, affecting over 530,000 individuals. Although no file-encrypting ransomware was deployed, the attackers exfiltrated personal and protected health information, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and more. GHC-SCW confirmed the breach after the attackers claimed responsibility and contacted the organization. While there’s no evidence of data misuse, GHC-SCW has been working with authorities, implementing enhanced security measures, and notifying affected individuals. The cybercrime group responsible for the attack, although unnamed by GHC-SCW, was listed as BlackSuit ransomware gang, known for targeting the healthcare sector. The incident underscores ongoing cybersecurity threats faced by healthcare organizations, with ransomware groups like BlackSuit/Royal posing significant risks.

