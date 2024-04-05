In Other News: 100,000 Affected by CISA Breach, Microsoft AI Copilot Ban, Nuclear Site Prosecution

The cybersecurity news roundup by securityWeek compiles significant stories often overlooked, offering a comprehensive view of the cybersecurity landscape. This week’s highlights include the CISA breach affecting over 100,000 individuals, the US House banning Microsoft’s Copilot AI chatbot due to data leakage concerns, and the UK’s Sellafield nuclear waste site facing prosecution over cybersecurity failures. Additionally, lessons learned from an electrical grid security exercise, the impact of a law enforcement operation on LockBit ransomware, and CISA’s provision of resources for high-risk communities are covered. Microsoft announces public previews for its unified security operations platform and new Priva features, while a California hospital turns patients away due to a cyberattack. VMware, NVIDIA, and Rapid7 release patches for vulnerabilities, and the Splunk vs. Cribl lawsuit continues to unfold.

