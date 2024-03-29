Pentagon Outlines Cybersecurity Strategy for Defense Industrial Base 

The US Department of Defense unveiled its cybersecurity strategy for the defense industrial base (DIB) sector, outlining four main goals for fiscal years 2024 through 2027. The strategy aims to safeguard the DIB, which is crucial for military weapons systems, by enhancing governance structures, bolstering cybersecurity posture, preserving critical capabilities, and fostering collaboration with industry partners. Specific objectives include strengthening inter-agency collaboration, improving intelligence sharing, protecting production capabilities, and enhancing threat awareness through public-private partnerships. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks emphasized the importance of defending the nation against cyber threats and highlighted the need for collective resilience and collaboration with DIB partners to achieve cybersecurity objectives.

