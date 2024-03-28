OODA Loop

Code Execution Flaws Haunt NVIDIA ChatRTX for Windows

On Wednesday, artificial intelligence computing company NVIDIA released patches for software flaws in its CHATRTX for Windows app.

The patches for the flaws were followed by a warning for users to alert them to the potential of code execution and data tampering attacks. The warning advisory was urgent, and was flagged as “high-risk”. These software flaws could be exploited to launch harmful code as a result of cross-site scripting attacks. The flagged security flaws impact ChatRTX for Windows 0.2 and previous versions. The first defect, CVE-2024-0082 is contained in the UI. If successfully exploited, attackers can tamper with data and gain access to sensitive information. The second defect, CVE-2024-0083 is also contained in the UI. This vulnerability could run malicious scripts in the browser, resulting in cross-site scripting errors. This could result in access to sensitive information and denial of service.

