UN Adopts Resolution Backing Efforts to Ensure Artificial Intelligence is Safe

The United Nations General Assembly unanimously approved the first-ever resolution on artificial intelligence (AI), co-sponsored by 123 countries including the United States and China, aiming to ensure that AI benefits all nations, respects human rights, and is safe, secure, and trustworthy. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hailed the resolution as historic, emphasizing the importance of AI being in the public interest and adopted in a manner that protects everyone from potential harm. The resolution, which came after months of negotiations involving over 120 countries, aims to bridge the digital divide between developed and developing nations and ensure that all countries have access to the benefits of AI technology. While not legally binding, the resolution sets out principles for safe AI use and governance, urging countries and organizations worldwide to develop regulatory frameworks for AI systems while respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.

