Ransomware Group Takes Credit for Attack on Boat Dealer MarineMax

The Rhysida ransomware group has claimed responsibility for a recent cyberattack on boat dealer MarineMax and is offering to sell allegedly stolen data from the company for a significant sum, starting at 15 bitcoin ($950,000). MarineMax, one of the largest retailers of recreational boats and yachts globally, reported being targeted in a cyberattack that caused some disruption, as disclosed in an SEC filing. Although MarineMax has not provided extensive details about the incident, screenshots of financial documents and spreadsheets have been published by the cybercriminals to demonstrate the theft of valuable data. However, MarineMax stated in its regulatory filing that sensitive data is not stored in the compromised environment. The Rhysida ransomware group, known for targeting various sectors including government, IT, manufacturing, healthcare, and education, encrypts files on compromised systems and demands ransom. Despite researchers developing a decryption tool for Rhysida in February 2024, it is uncertain if the cybercriminals have since updated the malware to render the tool ineffective. The extent of file encryption or data theft in the MarineMax attack remains unclear, and further information from the company is awaited.

