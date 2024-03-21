Government agencies within the Five Eyes countries (US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) have issued a threat warning for critical infrastructure entities of Volt Typhoon. Volt Typhoon is a Chinese state-sponsored group that has hacked thousands of organizations internationally.

Five Eyes agencies are currently providing guidance for critical infrastructure organizations to protect against the potential threat of Volt Typhoon. This comes following a February CISA advisory regarding Volt Typhoon. The warning detailed Volt Typhoon’s ability to position itself within critical infrastructure networks and potentially disrupt or destroy the infrastructure. So far, the APT Volt Typhoon has been hacked into US critical infrastructure sectors including energy, transportation, water, and communications systems. The Five Eyes agencies advise critical infrastructure entities to empower informed resourcing decisions on behalf of cybersecurity teams. They also advise the utilization of intelligence-informed prioritization tools as a means of defense. Other forms of guidance include the implementation of incident response plans, detection, and hardening practices. The creation of information security contingency plans is also key. According to Five Eyes agencies, another facet of protection is the securitization of supply chains and vendor risk management processes as a means of defending against the APT Volt Typhoon.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/five-eyes-agencies-issue-new-alert-on-chinese-apt-volt-typhoon/